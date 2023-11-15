Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Colder air returns for opening day

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the mid-week and weekend forecast.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday starts off with some cloud cover passing over the area, but we get back into mostly sunny skies for a good portion of the day. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the mid-week and weekend forecast.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 15, 2023

  • Average High: 47º Average Low 32º
  • Lansing Record High: 69° 1990
  • Lansing Record Low: 6° 1893
  • Jackson Record High: 68º 1990
  • Jackson Record Low: 7º 1933

