WEATHER EXTRA: Colder air returns for opening day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday starts off with some cloud cover passing over the area, but we get back into mostly sunny skies for a good portion of the day. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the mid-week and weekend forecast.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!
More:
- Firearm season begins for Michigan hunters
- Bills introduced for ‘hunters safety’ elective in Michigan Schools
- Deepdale Cemetery cited for violations, owners say repairs on the way
- Michigan schools help to build awareness for cardiac arrest emergencies
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 15, 2023
- Average High: 47º Average Low 32º
- Lansing Record High: 69° 1990
- Lansing Record Low: 6° 1893
- Jackson Record High: 68º 1990
- Jackson Record Low: 7º 1933
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.