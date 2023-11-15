Warm temperatures Wednesday, and today’s headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been a great mid-November weather week so far, but the two best days are still right here in front of us. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares warm temperatures before the cooler air moves back in with rain. And, Taylor Gattoni shares what to expect during the evening newscsats.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 15, 2023

Average High: 47º Average Low 32º

Lansing Record High: 69° 1990

Lansing Record Low: 6° 1893

Jackson Record High: 68º 1990

Jackson Record Low: 7º 1933

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.