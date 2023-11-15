Advertise With Us

UAW Local 652 votes ‘no’ on tentative agreement with General Motors

(AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti)
(AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti)(Joey Cappelletti | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 652 voted ‘no’ on the tentative agreement with General Motors.

According to the results, production workers voted 36 percent yes and 64 percent no. However, skilled trades workers voted 72.8 percent yes and 27.2 percent no. The results were from 948 total votes.

Overall, the combined votes resulted in 42.3 percent in favor and 57.7 percent not in favor of the tentative agreement.

(UAW Local 652)

On Wednesday, UAW Local 1753 voted yes to the tentative agreement with General Motors. According to the results, production workers voted 66.4 percent yes and 33.6 percent no. Skilled trades workers voted 81.8 percent yes and 18.2 percent no. The results were from 148 total votes.

On Tuesday, UAW Local 602 voted no on a tentative agreement with General Motors. According to the results, production workers voted 63 percent no and 37 percent yes. Meanwhile, skilled trades workers voted 40 percent no and 60 percent yes.

