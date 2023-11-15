Advertise With Us

UAW Local 1753 votes ‘yes’ on tentative agreement with General Motors

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 1753 at the Lansing CCA voted yes to the tentative agreement with General Motors.

According to the results, production workers voted 66.4 percent yes and 33.6 percent no. Skilled trades workers voted 81.8 percent yes and 18.2 percent no. The results were from 148 total votes.

(UAW Local 1753)

On Tuesday, UAW Local 602 voted no on a tentative agreement with General Motors. According to the results, production workers voted 63 percent no and 37 percent yes. Meanwhile, skilled trades workers voted 40 percent no and 60 percent yes.

Results from UAW Local 652 are still pending.

