Two Mid Michigan Players in PGA Tour Stop This Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The PGA Tour stop this week is at St. Simons Island, Georgia, the RSM Classic. Two mid Michigan players are in the field. Former Spartan Ryan Brehm, who finished in 20th place last week in Bermuda, tees off at 9:50am in round one on Thursday. Jackson native Brian Stuard tees off before Brehm, at 9:28am. The total purse is $8.4 million and Adam Svensson is the defending champion.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.