Advertise With Us

Two Mid Michigan Players in PGA Tour Stop This Week

A PGA Tour logo is viewed at the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer...
A PGA Tour logo is viewed at the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The PGA Tour stop this week is at St. Simons Island, Georgia, the RSM Classic. Two mid Michigan players are in the field. Former Spartan Ryan Brehm, who finished in 20th place last week in Bermuda, tees off at 9:50am in round one on Thursday. Jackson native Brian Stuard tees off before Brehm, at 9:28am. The total purse is $8.4 million and Adam Svensson is the defending champion.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
8-year-old hit by car after trying to catch the bus in Lansing
Suspect caught, bit by K9 after fleeing from police in Jackson County
Crews respond to structure fire in Lansing
Lansing UAW overwhelmingly votes NO on tentative General Motors deal

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant...
Ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions did not file any expense reports, AP’s FOIA request find
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant...
Michigan Hoping to Have Harbaugh Back Saturday
Classes resume at Lansing Community College
Busy Week For LCC Sports
Loons in Lansing facing the Lugnuts
Crosstown Showdown Returns Next April