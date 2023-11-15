Third grade reading scores on the rise in Greater Lansing, low statewide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Third grade reading levels are on the rise for some Greater Lansing schools, while others are still playing catch up after the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the skill that lays the groundwork for a student’s academic success, but third grade reading scores continue to deflate in Michigan, after the pandemic left thousands of kids stuck in a virtual classroom.

Despite the statewide trend, recently released results from the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, or the M-STEP, show advancement for elementary-aged readers in and around the City of Lansing.

At Lansing Public Schools, third grade reading proficiency jumped nearly 5%, a milestone that Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said would not have been possible without the efforts of faculty, staff, and parents.

“Nothing in the report surprised me, because I knew our kids could do it,” he said. “But I’m just so happy to see the work is paying off.”

Shuldiner said M-STEP scores for the 2022-2023 school year showed improvement in all subjects, across all LPS grade levels. He cites a style of learning called the “workshop model” as a key contributing factor to their success.

“Anybody who goes to a Lansing school, they’re probably starting their class with a ‘do now,’” Shuldiner said. “Then there is direct instruction, then they’re allowing the student to do the work, so there’s an engagement piece. Then they come back and do a summary, and they show their learning.”

With graduation rates also increasing for Lansing’s high school seniors, Shuldiner hopes the improvement in third grade reading is an indication of what his students can achieve as they continue on their educational path.

Student success in English Language Arts is measured on a scale of proficiency. Based on M-STEP testing, students are either considered not proficient, partially proficient, proficient, or advanced. Other Greater Lansing school districts that saw a jump in the number of students reading at a proficient or advanced level are Waverly Public Schools and Grand Ledge Public Schools.

Although state M-STEP data shows students moving up, a report by Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative found a large portion of Michigan third graders are still not reading at their grade level.

In 2016, the Michigan Legislature made an attempt to set a new standard for elementary reading by passing the Read by Grade Three law, which says that students who don’t meet Michigan’s reading standards will repeat the third grade.

However, Education Policy Innovation Collaborative Interim Associate Director Tara Kilbride said most students below the proficiency line are not being held back, making it difficult for the Read by Grade Three law to have any tangible impact on third grade reading, and therefore, school district test scores.

“So it’ll be important to continue monitoring how those students are doing, and to continue to provide them with the support they need before third grade, during third grade and after,” she said.

Kilbride added that efforts toward third grade reading proficiency will need to stay aggressive after the Read by Grade Three law is repealed, letting all students continue to the fourth grade, regardless of reading level.

