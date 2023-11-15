Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Harbaugh to miss Michigan’s 1,000th win?

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the possibility of Jim Harbaugh being banned for the University of Michigan’s 1,000th win. Plus, we take a look at the remaining area teams in the high school football playoffs.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

