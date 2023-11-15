Advertise With Us

Spartans react after loss to Duke in Champions Classic

By Joey Ellis and Fred Heumann
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WILX) - The Champions Classic in Chicago is a signature event near the start of the college basketball season, and Michigan State was in it Tuesday night, facing Duke in game one at the United Center.

MSU came into Tuesday night 4-14 all-time versus Duke. A tough shooting half for MSU, two of 13 from deep from Jade Akins, gave the Spartans an early 12-9 lead.

Later, Duke was up by three, a good sign seeing A.J. Hoggard attacking the rim, hoop and the foul—missed the FT, though, with the Blue Devils up 11 at the half.

In the second half, Caleb Foster really turned it for Duke—the freshman triples to keep the Devils up 11. But, MSU didn’t go away easy, Tyson Walker top of the key triple with 51-42 Duke.

The Spartan highlight of Tuesday night’s game, Walker penetrates and leaves the Dukes flat-footed with the lob of Coen Carr for the slam—the lead is 6. Magic Johnson and his brother Larry in the stands liked that one.

A second later, Walker again puts his man on skates and triples again. MSU got back within 3—Walker with a game-high 22 points. But defensively, had no answer for Foster. He broke it open late with 16 second-half points and a couple of huge triples.

A 74-65 final, more shooting problems for the Spartans—especially in the first half. It wasn’t that had Tom Izzo discouraged mostly—it was the free throws. Getting to the line just 12 times to Duke’s 24, but at the end of the day, it’s a simple game. They got good shots; they simply didn’t make those shots, which was the difference again.

“It’s tough to win when you don’t make shots. Good shots didn’t fall,” said Izzo. “I thought foul shooting was a factor, and we just didn’t do enough to win.”

“Little things matter—a couple of missed free throws hurt us,” said Walker. “We got three′s, shots just wouldn’t fall. It’s not going to get any easier.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
8-year-old hit by car after trying to catch the bus in Lansing
Suspect caught, bit by K9 after fleeing from police in Jackson County
Lansing UAW overwhelmingly votes NO on tentative General Motors deal
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced

Latest News

The Champions Classic in Chicago is a signature event near the start of the college basketball...
Spartans react after loss to Duke in Champions Classic
Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) handles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Foster, Filipowski lead way as No. 9 Duke beats No. 18 Michigan State 74-65
MSU Basketball
Spartans recover, defeat Southern Indiana on the court
Tom Izzo reacts during the Spartans loss to James Madison in their season opener.
Izzo, Spartans react to stunning loss in season opener