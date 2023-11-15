Spartans react after loss to Duke in Champions Classic

CHICAGO (WILX) - The Champions Classic in Chicago is a signature event near the start of the college basketball season, and Michigan State was in it Tuesday night, facing Duke in game one at the United Center.

MSU came into Tuesday night 4-14 all-time versus Duke. A tough shooting half for MSU, two of 13 from deep from Jade Akins, gave the Spartans an early 12-9 lead.

Later, Duke was up by three, a good sign seeing A.J. Hoggard attacking the rim, hoop and the foul—missed the FT, though, with the Blue Devils up 11 at the half.

In the second half, Caleb Foster really turned it for Duke—the freshman triples to keep the Devils up 11. But, MSU didn’t go away easy, Tyson Walker top of the key triple with 51-42 Duke.

The Spartan highlight of Tuesday night’s game, Walker penetrates and leaves the Dukes flat-footed with the lob of Coen Carr for the slam—the lead is 6. Magic Johnson and his brother Larry in the stands liked that one.

A second later, Walker again puts his man on skates and triples again. MSU got back within 3—Walker with a game-high 22 points. But defensively, had no answer for Foster. He broke it open late with 16 second-half points and a couple of huge triples.

A 74-65 final, more shooting problems for the Spartans—especially in the first half. It wasn’t that had Tom Izzo discouraged mostly—it was the free throws. Getting to the line just 12 times to Duke’s 24, but at the end of the day, it’s a simple game. They got good shots; they simply didn’t make those shots, which was the difference again.

“It’s tough to win when you don’t make shots. Good shots didn’t fall,” said Izzo. “I thought foul shooting was a factor, and we just didn’t do enough to win.”

“Little things matter—a couple of missed free throws hurt us,” said Walker. “We got three′s, shots just wouldn’t fall. It’s not going to get any easier.”

