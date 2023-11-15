Providing shoes for veterans in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 is working with Footprints of Michigan to support their Boots on the Playground initiative. The program aims for provide winter boots to children in need.

Recently, the non-profit held a shoe giveaway for veterans in the community. They were able to get a new pair of shoes, socks and scarves. It’s part of their “Soles4Vets” program, which helps provide footwear for veterans who are homeless. It also provides supplies and support services such as food, shelter and health screenings.

“These events are hugely important to us because our veterans don’t get the recognition that they deserve,” said Cheryl Garza, a Volunteer Coordinator for Soles4Vets. “They are homeless, they’re on the streets, they’re hurting . Some of them just need that from a conversation, that person to talk to.”

You can drop off new or gently used kid’s boots here at WILX on American Road in South Lansing during business hours, as well as Big John’s Steak and Onion restaurants in Lansing, Tommy’s Express Car Wash on West Saginaw and J & B Boots in Williamston.

News 10 will also have a phone bank in our newscasts on Thursday to help collect your generous donations.

