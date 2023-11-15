Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: How to qualify for free legal aid

Do you need legal aid?
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re in need of legal help, you may be able to qualify for free legal aid.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale.

She explains how the UIA’s Advocacy Program can help guide people with free legal aid in the player above.

