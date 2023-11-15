Advertise With Us

Michigan Hoping to Have Harbaugh Back Saturday

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant Connor Stalions, right, looks on during an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 23, 2023. Stalions was suspended by the university last week and is at the center of a sign-stealing scheme that is being investigated by the NCAA. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is a 19 1/2 point favorite for Saturday’s noon game at Maryland and if the Wolverines it would be number 1,000 in the school’s career, more than any other school overall. The question for Michigan is the status of head coach Jim Harbaugh. He is at the moment suspended for two more Big Ten games, but he is seeking injunctive relief in a court room at 9am Friday. If he does not get it, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore once again will be the acting head coach as he was for the game this past Saturday at Penn State.

