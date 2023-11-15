Michigan Hoping to Have Harbaugh Back Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is a 19 1/2 point favorite for Saturday’s noon game at Maryland and if the Wolverines it would be number 1,000 in the school’s career, more than any other school overall. The question for Michigan is the status of head coach Jim Harbaugh. He is at the moment suspended for two more Big Ten games, but he is seeking injunctive relief in a court room at 9am Friday. If he does not get it, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore once again will be the acting head coach as he was for the game this past Saturday at Penn State.

