Lansing Shuffle offering hot meals to those in need

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Shuffle will offer free hot meals on Monday to those who need them.

The business partnered with the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, Detroit Shipping Company and Detroit Restaurant & Lodging Association, where local chefs create Thanksgiving meals for those in need in an event called “Full Plates, Full Hearts.”

Thanksgiving meals will be available one per person on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The following restaurants in Detroit and Lansing will be participating in “Full Plates, Full Hearts”:

  • 320 Coffee and Creamery
  • Bangkok 96 Street Food
  • Browndog @ The Shuffle
  • COOP Caribbean Fusion
  • Halal Street, Momo Cha
  • Irie Smoke Shack
  • Kin Thai
  • Motor Burger
  • Osteria Vegana
  • Yeti Kitchen

Meals will be provided on Monday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lansing Shuffle, located at 325 Riverfront Drive in Lansing.

