Lansing Shuffle offering hot meals to those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Shuffle will offer free hot meals on Monday to those who need them.

The business partnered with the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, Detroit Shipping Company and Detroit Restaurant & Lodging Association, where local chefs create Thanksgiving meals for those in need in an event called “Full Plates, Full Hearts.”

Thanksgiving meals will be available one per person on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The following restaurants in Detroit and Lansing will be participating in “Full Plates, Full Hearts”:

320 Coffee and Creamery

Bangkok 96 Street Food

Browndog @ The Shuffle

COOP Caribbean Fusion

Halal Street, Momo Cha

Irie Smoke Shack

Kin Thai

Motor Burger

Osteria Vegana

Yeti Kitchen

Meals will be provided on Monday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lansing Shuffle, located at 325 Riverfront Drive in Lansing.

