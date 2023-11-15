Importance of shoes that fit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 is working with Footprints of Michigan to support their Boots on the Playground initiative.

One doctor spoke about the importance of having a shoe that protects your feet from the cold weather and fits well.

Dr. James Toney said shoes that don’t fit can leave your feet badly blistered and cause much pain. Shoes that fit well have many benefits for physical and mental health.

“If you’re wearing the shoe with the proper support and the proper fit, it makes the fit feel better,” said Dr. Toney. “In our profession, we like to say, if your feet feel good, you feel good. So getting a shoe that fits correctly, with the right support, gives you a good foundation to start your day and complete your tasks.”

You can drop off new or gently used kid’s boots here at WILX on American Road in South Lansing during business hours, as well as Big John’s Steak and Onion restaurants in Lansing, Tommy’s Express Car Wash on West Saginaw and J & B Boots in Williamston.

News 10 will also have a phone bank in our newscasts on Thursday to help collect your generous donations.

More on Make an Impact: Make an Impact by Donating Boots for Local Children this Winter

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.