Hunting season success at Jerome Country Market buck pole

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nov. 15 is a day Michigan deer hunters look forward to all year.

The opening day of firearms season had many successful hunters bringing their trophies to Jerome Country Market buck pole.

The largest buck pole in the state was almost full before 1:00 on Wednesday.

Ken Bankston who is a long-time hunter said there is nothing like opening day at the buck pole.

Bankston said, “Michigan is the only place I have been that has such an awesome display of bucks, deer and people.”

The biggest buck hanging up at the time was a 16-pointer taken by 16-year-old Caleb Bostic.

Bostic started the gun season by taking an 8-pointer that would beat his best buck ever.

That lasted only five minutes when a giant buck stepped out that will likely be bigger than any buck bostic will ever see again.

Bostic said, " Hopefully a big buck like that will inspire other kids to get out and give it a try.”

Bret Griffis whose son now owns the Jerome Country Market said the long-time tradition of hunting is not about the size of the deer.

“That trophy could be a spike, it could be a six-pointer, or it could be the biggest buck on the buck pole. All trophies are measured in many different ways. for me in my eyes, a lot of it is just who you are hunting with... for instance, I had my grandson out with me this morning, said Griffis.”

On a year that seems to have an abundence of successful hunters, the meat processor will surely stay busy this rifle season.

