First Alert Weather Forecast

Colder air returns Friday
First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be one last day with high temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy skies are expected for most of the day. Once again today wind gusts near 25 MPH will be possible.

Changes start tonight with a cold front approaching the area. Rain moves in after midnight ahead of the cold front. Low temperatures tonight will be near 50º. The cold front moves through the area Friday morning. We hold on to rain showers Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. A few breaks will develop in the clouds by late Friday afternoon. Temperatures will drop from the low 50s Friday morning to the 40s during the afternoon.

While we will be dry for Silver Bells in the City and the Jackson Christmas Parade Friday evening, dress warmly if you plan on attending. Temperatures will generally be running in the 30s Friday evening.

Some sunshine returns for the weekend with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Monday should be partly cloudy with highs once again in the mid 40s. Tuesday a storm system passing nearby will bring rain showers back to the area. Highs on Tuesday will once again be in the low 40s. We may see a few snowflakes Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a chilly day with highs in the mid 30s. Thanksgiving right now looks dry with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures Thursday will remain in the 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 16, 2023

  • Average High: 47º Average Low 32º
  • Lansing Record High: 67° 1896
  • Lansing Record Low: 5° 1933
  • Jackson Record High: 68º 1930
  • Jackson Record Low: 5º 1933

