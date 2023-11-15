First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be one last day with high temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy skies are expected for most of the day. Once again today wind gusts near 25 MPH will be possible.

Changes start tonight with a cold front approaching the area. Rain moves in after midnight ahead of the cold front. Low temperatures tonight will be near 50º. The cold front moves through the area Friday morning. We hold on to rain showers Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. A few breaks will develop in the clouds by late Friday afternoon. Temperatures will drop from the low 50s Friday morning to the 40s during the afternoon.

While we will be dry for Silver Bells in the City and the Jackson Christmas Parade Friday evening, dress warmly if you plan on attending. Temperatures will generally be running in the 30s Friday evening.

Some sunshine returns for the weekend with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Monday should be partly cloudy with highs once again in the mid 40s. Tuesday a storm system passing nearby will bring rain showers back to the area. Highs on Tuesday will once again be in the low 40s. We may see a few snowflakes Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a chilly day with highs in the mid 30s. Thanksgiving right now looks dry with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures Thursday will remain in the 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 16, 2023

Average High: 47º Average Low 32º

Lansing Record High: 67° 1896

Lansing Record Low: 5° 1933

Jackson Record High: 68º 1930

Jackson Record Low: 5º 1933

