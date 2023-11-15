Advertise With Us

Explore vendors, crafts, Santa and more at Van Attas’ open house

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Van Attas is opening their doors to their holiday open house this weekend!

First - bring your friends on November 16th 6-8 to enjoy an exclusive shopping event after-hours, before the busy rush of our Holiday Openhouse! Spend time at Van Atta’s in all its beautifully lit glory! With local vendors, tasty samples and sales, you’re sure to have a great time with your friends! Also take part in giveaways and our “Evergreen Porch Pot” Bar to create holiday décor for your patio just in time for Thanksgiving! This event is free to attend and does not require sign up!

And then on Saturday and Sunday, join them for their Annual Holiday Open House! We are happy to welcome Santa both days from 12-3, as well as Groovy Donuts and local music talent! Vendors will be set up in a greenhouse full of poinsettias all day. Stop out between 11-3 both days to take part in their “Build-Your-Own-Swag” Bar!

Van Atta’s is proud to partner again with EVE, Inc in their mission to provide supportive services to survivors of many forms of violence including domestic, sexual, stalking and elder abuse. Stop out to donate during Van Atta’s Girls Night at the Greenhouse and Van Atta’s Holiday Open House.

For more information: www.vanattas.com/

