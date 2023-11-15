Deepdale Cemetery cited for violations; Owners say repairs on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “We’ve really been focusing on learning about which are the priority parks, which need more attention and Deepdale is one of those and it has our full attention,” said Michele Stone, the Vice President of Corporate Operations and Communications for Everstory Partners, the company owns Deepdale Memorial Gardens in Delta Township.

“I fully understand that there has been some community concern about how the cemetery has been run, there’s been a number of news reports, and we are fully committed to addressing the issues there,” said Stone.

A more than $100,000 price tag on renovations at Deepdale Memorial Gardens. The property owners will have to spend $60,000 on masonry and an additional $50,000 on roof repairs among other projects.

“You know what, we’re going to walk the walk. So, what we’re here to do is to put our heads down, get to work, get things done, and show people we are committed to doing all the things we said we’re going to do,” said Michele Stone.

Everstory Partners, the Pennsylvania based company, was sent a 2 page letter by Delta Township. The letter cited more than half a dozen maintenance violations after a visit to the property in late October. The property owners were given 10 days to come up with a concrete plan of action for the repairs.

“This site is on a hill overlooking the water with the gazebo, this should be beautiful, it should be, but it’s not,” said Jamie Burgess.

Jamie Burgess, who News 10 spoke to in October, has 5 loved ones buried at Deepdale and has been trying to get her brother laid to rest at the cemetery for more than 5 months.

“My biggest complaint is my mom very well could die before she could see her son placed in something her family has owned since 1977,” said Burgess.

Michele Stone also saying the work has already begun at the property, starting with potholes being filled on the road that runs through the cemetery. As of now, the mausoleum with water damage will remain closed to the public until some electric work is done at the building.

Progress on Deepdale Memorial Gardens will be shared on the cemetery’s public Facebook page.

