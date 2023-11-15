Crosstown Showdown Returns Next April

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 16th annual Crosstown Showdown is scheduled for next April 3rd at Lansing’s Jackson Field. The Lansing Lugnuts host Michigan State. It precedes the Lugnuts’ 28th Midwest League season. This will be the 12th spring date of the 16th, the others played at the end of the Lugnuts’ season. Game time will be announced at a later date, but it most likely will be 7pm.

