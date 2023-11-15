Crews respond to structure fire in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of S Holmes St. in Lansing. Crews responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and a small fire was located on the back side of the residence.

The Lansing Fire Department tells News 10 that smoke filled the home but all of the occupants were able to make it out safely with nobody sustaining any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

