Crews closing roads in downtown Lansing in preparation for Silver Bells in the City
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are closing streets in downtown Lansing in preparation for the Silver Bells in the City on Friday.
With multiple street closures happening between Wednesday and Friday, getting around downtown Lansing may be challenging.
Crews from the Lansing Public Service Department are closing one lane northbound on Capitol Avenue between Michigan Avenue and Ottawa Street on Wednesday, Nov. 15, to accommodate the showmobile.
The following roads will be closed on Friday, Nov. 17:
- Closing from 6 a.m.—Allegan Street between Washington Square and Grand Avenue for the Silver Bells Village. Lane restrictions begin west of Townsend Street.
- Closing at around 10 am.—Walnut Street from Allegan Street to Ottawa Street will be closed for the Drone Light Show staging area
- Closing at around 11:30 a.m. — Northbound Washington Avenue from Malcolm X Street to St. Joseph Street
- Closing at around noon— Kalamazoo Street from Grand Avenue to Cherry Street – 12 Noon
- Closing at around 11:30 a.m. — Washington Avenue from St. Joseph Street to Lenawee Street, Southbound Grand Avenue from Kalamazoo Street to Hillsdale Street, Hillsdale Street from Capitol Avenue to Grand Avenue
- Closing at around 3:50 p.m. — Allegan Street from Capitol Avenue to Grand Avenue
- Closing at 3:55 p.m. — Southbound Capitol Avenue from Kalamazoo Street to St. Joseph Street
- Closing at 4 p.m. — Washington Square from Lenawee Street to Ottawa Street
- Closing at 4:30 p.m. — Southbound Capitol Avenue from Lenawee Street to St. Joseph Street, Michigan Avenue from Capitol Avenue to Grand Avenue, Washtenaw Street from Townsend Street to Grand Avenue, Lenawee Street between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue, Kalamazoo Street between Townsend Street and Grand Avenue
- Closing at 5 p.m. — Ottawa Street from Grand Avenue to Seymour Avenue
- Closing at 5:30 p.m. — Allegan Street between Pine Street and Washington Square, Washtenaw Street from Pine Street to Walnut Street, Walnut Street between Washtenaw Street and Ottawa Street, Northbound Capitol Avenue between Ionia Street and Ottawa Street
Prior to the beginning of the drone light show, the following sidewalks will be closed until the show ends on Nov. 17:
- Allegan Street between Pine Street and Capitol Avenue
- Walnut Street between Ottawa Street and Washtenaw Street
- Washtenaw Street between Pine Street and Capitol Avenue
- Ottawa Street between Pine Street and Capitol Avenue
The following list shows places where people cannot park their cars. Violators will be tickets and towed at the owner’s expense:
- Beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15
- No parking on the East Side of Capitol Avenue from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street
- Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 16, at around 6 p.m.
- No parking on Allegan Street between S. Washington Square and Grand Avenue
- No parking on Washington Avenue from St. Joseph Street to Lenawee Street
- No parking on Capitol Avenue between Lenawee Street and St. Joseph Street
- No parking on Lenawee Street between S. Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
- No parking on Hillsdale between S. Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
- Beginning Friday, Nov. 17 at around 3:30 p.m.
- No parking on Ottawa Street between Washington Square and Capitol Avenue
- No parking on Capitol Avenue between Ottawa Street and Lenawee Street
- Beginning Friday, Nov. 17 at around 4 p.m.
- No parking on Allegan Street between Pine and Washington Square
- No parking on Washtenaw Street between Pine and Walnut Street
- No parking on Walnut Street between Allegan Street and Ottawa Street
- No parking on Ottawa Street between Grand Avenue and Seymour Avenue
- No parking on Capitol Avenue between Ionia Street and Ottawa Street
- No parking on Michigan Avenue between Grand Avenue and Capitol Avenue
- No parking on Washtenaw Street between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
- No parking on Kalamazoo Street between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue
- No parking on Washington Avenue between Lenawee Street and Ionia Street
The closures and lane restrictions are expected to last until at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.
