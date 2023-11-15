Crews closing roads in downtown Lansing in preparation for Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are closing streets in downtown Lansing in preparation for the Silver Bells in the City on Friday.

With multiple street closures happening between Wednesday and Friday, getting around downtown Lansing may be challenging.

Crews from the Lansing Public Service Department are closing one lane northbound on Capitol Avenue between Michigan Avenue and Ottawa Street on Wednesday, Nov. 15, to accommodate the showmobile.

The following roads will be closed on Friday, Nov. 17:

Closing from 6 a.m.—Allegan Street between Washington Square and Grand Avenue for the Silver Bells Village. Lane restrictions begin west of Townsend Street.

Closing at around 10 am.—Walnut Street from Allegan Street to Ottawa Street will be closed for the Drone Light Show staging area

Closing at around 11:30 a.m. — Northbound Washington Avenue from Malcolm X Street to St. Joseph Street

Closing at around noon— Kalamazoo Street from Grand Avenue to Cherry Street – 12 Noon

Closing at around 11:30 a.m. — Washington Avenue from St. Joseph Street to Lenawee Street, Southbound Grand Avenue from Kalamazoo Street to Hillsdale Street, Hillsdale Street from Capitol Avenue to Grand Avenue

Closing at around 3:50 p.m. — Allegan Street from Capitol Avenue to Grand Avenue

Closing at 3:55 p.m. — Southbound Capitol Avenue from Kalamazoo Street to St. Joseph Street

Closing at 4 p.m. — Washington Square from Lenawee Street to Ottawa Street

Closing at 4:30 p.m. — Southbound Capitol Avenue from Lenawee Street to St. Joseph Street, Michigan Avenue from Capitol Avenue to Grand Avenue, Washtenaw Street from Townsend Street to Grand Avenue, Lenawee Street between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue, Kalamazoo Street between Townsend Street and Grand Avenue

Closing at 5 p.m. — Ottawa Street from Grand Avenue to Seymour Avenue

Closing at 5:30 p.m. — Allegan Street between Pine Street and Washington Square, Washtenaw Street from Pine Street to Walnut Street, Walnut Street between Washtenaw Street and Ottawa Street, Northbound Capitol Avenue between Ionia Street and Ottawa Street

Prior to the beginning of the drone light show, the following sidewalks will be closed until the show ends on Nov. 17:

Allegan Street between Pine Street and Capitol Avenue

Walnut Street between Ottawa Street and Washtenaw Street

Washtenaw Street between Pine Street and Capitol Avenue

Ottawa Street between Pine Street and Capitol Avenue

The following list shows places where people cannot park their cars. Violators will be tickets and towed at the owner’s expense:

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15 No parking on the East Side of Capitol Avenue from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street

Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 16, at around 6 p.m. No parking on Allegan Street between S. Washington Square and Grand Avenue No parking on Washington Avenue from St. Joseph Street to Lenawee Street No parking on Capitol Avenue between Lenawee Street and St. Joseph Street No parking on Lenawee Street between S. Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue No parking on Hillsdale between S. Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue

Beginning Friday, Nov. 17 at around 3:30 p.m. No parking on Ottawa Street between Washington Square and Capitol Avenue No parking on Capitol Avenue between Ottawa Street and Lenawee Street

Beginning Friday, Nov. 17 at around 4 p.m. No parking on Allegan Street between Pine and Washington Square No parking on Washtenaw Street between Pine and Walnut Street No parking on Walnut Street between Allegan Street and Ottawa Street No parking on Ottawa Street between Grand Avenue and Seymour Avenue No parking on Capitol Avenue between Ionia Street and Ottawa Street No parking on Michigan Avenue between Grand Avenue and Capitol Avenue No parking on Washtenaw Street between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue No parking on Kalamazoo Street between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue No parking on Washington Avenue between Lenawee Street and Ionia Street



The closures and lane restrictions are expected to last until at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

