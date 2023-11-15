‘Can’t thank God enough’: Mom, son share update after he was struck by car

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A night of trick-or-treating almost turned into a tragedy for one mid-Michigan family.

On Halloween, they were all done collecting candy in Flushing and walking back to their car to head home to Montrose - all they had to do was cross the street.

That’s when everything changed for 11-year-old Ryder Munson. He was struck by a car leaving him fighting for his life, but now he’s on the road to recovery.

Ryder and his mother talked about the harrowing ordeal.

“We were a little ways behind him and the small group of kids he was with. I remember when we heard, I heard the impact and people started screaming, and I just remember the dads running and we started, I was with his friend’s mom, and we were running that way.” Sandi Munson recalled.

Munson was with her 11-year-old son Ryder on Halloween night when he was hit by a car.

“I remember just saying, ‘Who is it? Who is it?’ I guess that’s my way of trying to figure out whether I should be support or, you know, just my way of dealing with what I was about to see,” she said. “And I walked up and saw him laying there and everybody around him. It was the worst vision that I could possibly ever imagine,” she said.

Ryder had two skull fractures, a displaced and broken femur in his right leg, a broken pelvis, a broken tailbone, and a broken scapula.

Munson said he didn’t wake up for nine days. But now, he’s improving and has a message for all those who are supporting him.

“Thank you a lot, and I mean a lot! And it’s actually very helpful being here with all of you guys and I’m doing way better,” Ryder said.

Ryder's mom said he is expected to make a full recovery - something that, at one point, was far from certain just a couple of weeks ago. (WNEM)

Munson said Ryder is expected to make a full recovery, which is something that, at one point, was far from certain just a couple of weeks ago.

“We can’t thank God enough for everything that transpired with everybody that saved him,” Munson said. “The actions that were taken that night, from what I’m told it one of the fastest ambulance rides here. So it was - I just can’t, can’t even - everybody has just been so great.”

Munson said Ryder is expected to be released from the hospital on Friday and continue his recovery at home.

