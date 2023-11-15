Advertise With Us

Busy Week For LCC Sports

Classes resume at Lansing Community College
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Among events this week involving Lansing Community College teams, the women’s volleyball team begins play in the national junior college finals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. LCC opens play against Walters State at noon. The LCC men’s basketball team hosts a team from Orlando, Florida at 7pm Thursday in the Gannon Gym. The visitors are coached by former Michigan State standout Sam Vincent.

