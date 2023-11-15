Advertise With Us

Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say

Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.(WKYT viewer)
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A baby is dead following a vehicle fire in Nicholasville, Kentucky, according to police.

Police reported it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.

Witnesses told police a man was working on a vehicle in a driveway when it “blew up.” WKYT was told the man, who police called a suspect, ran off. It was believed he was seriously injured.

A search ensued, and police said he has since been found at an area hospital.

Nearby schools were placed in a “soft lockdown” as a precaution, which has since been lifted.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Police said a 4-month-old baby was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion and was killed.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
8-year-old hit by car after trying to catch the bus in Lansing
Suspect caught, bit by K9 after fleeing from police in Jackson County
Crews respond to structure fire in Lansing
Lansing UAW overwhelmingly votes NO on tentative General Motors deal

Latest News

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
China’s Xi tells Biden as talks open: ‘Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed’
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Senate looks to speed ahead on temporary funding to avert government shutdown through the holidays
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israel searches for Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients and stranded families
FILE - Judge Sarah B. Wallace presides over the final day of a hearing for a lawsuit to keep...
Colorado hearing into whether Trump can remain on the state’s primary ballot wraps up
‘Drop bank accounts’ used by criminals to launder money
‘Drop bank accounts’ used by criminals to launder money