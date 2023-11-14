Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Sunny, dry Tuesday ahead

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday will be another great-looking November day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures today top out in the mid to upper 50s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details as we prepare for colder nights.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 14, 2023

  • Average High: 48º Average Low 32º
  • Lansing Record High: 69° 1909
  • Lansing Record Low: 4° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 68º 1902
  • Jackson Record Low: 11º 1940

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
Isabella County manhunt aftermath
Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man considered armed, dangerous in custody

Latest News

East Lansing man talks about Ukraine war experience
8-year-old hit by car after trying to catch the bus in Lansing
Local UAW posts voting on tentative deal with General Motors
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Tracking Friday Rain Chances