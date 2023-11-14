Advertise With Us

Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Walmart, Costco and other companies are rethinking self-checkouts after complaints.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - If you’re not a fan of self-checkout lanes at the grocery store, you’re not alone.

But it’s not just customers who don’t like it – some major companies are rethinking their use of the technology.

In the United States, Walmart, Costco, Wegmans, and other chains have revised their self-checkout strategies.

Booths, a British supermarket chain, said it’s removing self-checkout stations in all but two of its 28 stores.

The chain’s managing director said customers have complained that the machines are slow, unreliable, and impersonal.

Customers also sometimes have difficulty identifying fruits and vegetables, and there are delays for products like alcohol that require age verification.

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer errors and shoplifting.

