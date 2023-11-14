Advertise With Us

WATCH: UAW President Shawn Fain to testify before Senate committee

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (WILX) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain will tell a Senate Committee on Tuesday the union plans to aggressively organize non-union U.S. auto plants after winning new contracts with the Detroit Three automakers.

This hearing will focus on the role of unions in fighting back against corporations, particularly through recent historic collective bargaining agreements, and discuss the challenges workers continue to face in exercising their right to form and join unions and bargain for fair contracts.

