Tommy’s Express makes an impact with Footprints of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join News 10, Tommy’s Express Car Wash, Big John Steak & Onion and J&B Boots in support of Footprints of Michigan. We are working together to Make an Impact by collecting new or gently used kids’ boots or donations to purchase boots for their Boots on the Playground initiative. The Boots on the Playground program was started after a principal at a local elementary school had reached out to Footprints of Michigan because some of his students were in need of winter boots. Since then it’s been a yearly undertaking to collect and provide boots to local children in need. Their mission is to empower those who are in need by providing warmth and dignity with footwear.

It’s Easy! Here’s how it works & how you can help!

Watch News 10 to see the amazing work that Footprints of Michigan does for the community. And thank YOU for Making an Impact by giving kids warm, happy feet this winter season and helping Mid-Michigan children in need!

