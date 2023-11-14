Advertise With Us

Suspect caught, bit by K9 after fleeing from police in Jackson County

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An attempted traffic stop led to a chase across Jackson on Wisner near North Street early Tuesday morning.

At 2:25 a.m. Jackson County Sheriff Deputies attempted to stop a car when the vehicle went over a curb by the Ice Arena. The driver ran off from the parking lot.

Officers attempted to chase down the suspect but ended up losing the driver.

A deputy later found the suspect hiding in a row of bushes on North Street near Wisner while on the track with Blackman DPS K-9 Boulter. The suspect attempted to run away again but was then bit by the K-9 on the arm and caught.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the bite.

Police stated that the suspect ran from the Jackson Police earlier in the night.

They were put behind bars for fleeing and eluding, and resisting and obstructing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
Isabella County manhunt aftermath
Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man considered armed, dangerous in custody

Latest News

Community Mental Health Association holds conference in Lansing
After Magic Johnson returned to East Lansing with his foundation to bring Thanksgiving meals to...
FULL INTERVIEW: Magic Johnson reminisces with Tim and Fred on his time in East Lansing
Staying safe during the busy holiday shopping season in Mid-Michigan
Democrats adjourning Michigan Legislature to ensure new presidential primary date