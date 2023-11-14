Suspect caught, bit by K9 after fleeing from police in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An attempted traffic stop led to a chase across Jackson on Wisner near North Street early Tuesday morning.

At 2:25 a.m. Jackson County Sheriff Deputies attempted to stop a car when the vehicle went over a curb by the Ice Arena. The driver ran off from the parking lot.

Officers attempted to chase down the suspect but ended up losing the driver.

A deputy later found the suspect hiding in a row of bushes on North Street near Wisner while on the track with Blackman DPS K-9 Boulter. The suspect attempted to run away again but was then bit by the K-9 on the arm and caught.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the bite.

Police stated that the suspect ran from the Jackson Police earlier in the night.

They were put behind bars for fleeing and eluding, and resisting and obstructing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.