Staying safe during the busy holiday shopping season in Mid-Michigan

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are reminding holiday shoppers to stay safe when heading to the mall or the laptop after Thanksgiving.

The Meridian Township Police Department listed tips and sources on how to shop safely during the holidays from the store to the couch, and even the car.

In the Store:

• People should keep their purses close to their body or their wallet in an inside coat or front pants pocket.

• Don’t fight over an item.

• People should not take their money out until asked to do so.

• Use only one credit card. People can reduce the risk of having multiple cards compromised if something similar occurs.

• People can save their receipts and monitor their credit card activity.

• If shopping with children, shoppers can select a central location to meet in case people are separated.

In the Car:

• Be patient when looking for a parking space. Don’t speed up to catch that empty (or soon-to-be empty) spot, and be cautious of other drivers who do.

• Park their cars in a well-lit area at night.

• Shoppers should Look around and under their car before approaching it.

• Store shopping bags out of plain sight, the trunk being the safest.

• Look for other cars or people, and back out slowly.

Online:

• Stick to retailers people know and, preferably, have shopped with before.

• Research a business people haven’t purchased from before by checking customer reviews or complaints with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

• Never commit to a deal that seems too good to be true.

• Avoid using a debit card since dispute reimbursements may be less than credit cards.

People can learn more information about holiday safety at home and in-store on the Safe Kids website.

