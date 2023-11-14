Advertise With Us

Portland Loses Top Running Back

By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Red Raiders will be without their top running back when they face Grand Rapids Christian in the division four state semi-final this Saturday. Caden Thelen was injured on the final play of last Friday’s Regional title game and will have surgery on his collarbone tomorrow. Portland has a 12-0 record, Christian is 9-3. The game will be played at 1pm at Forest Hills East High School, winner to the state title game a week from this Saturday.

