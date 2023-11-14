Advertise With Us

P!nk plans to give away banned books at upcoming concerts

P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.
P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.(Allisonnik / Wikipedia | Allisonnik / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pop singer P!nk is giving away thousands of banned books.

She is scheduled to play shows this week in Miami and Sunrise, Florida, where she plans to give away about 2,000 banned titles to fans.

Those works include “The Family Book” by Todd Parr, “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman and “Beloved” by Toni Morrison.

P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.

Representatives with the organization said Florida had the highest number of book ban cases in the last school year, with more than 1,400.

The group said 33 school districts in Florida have removed books, also the most in the nation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
Isabella County manhunt aftermath
Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man considered armed, dangerous in custody

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain talks with autoworkers outside the General...
WATCH: UAW President Shawn Fain to testify before Senate committee
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2012 file photo, comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One...
BBC says 2 more people have come forward to complain about Russell Brand’s behavior
FILE - Migrants who crossed into the U.S. from Mexico are met with concertina wire along the...
Illegal border crossings into the US drop in October after a 3-month streak of increases
K9 Deputy Sam (left) and K9 Deputy DeeDee (Right)
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office gets new K9 deputies after receiving over $40K in donations
Sale signs are displayed at an appliance store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 8,...
US consumer inflation eased in October, driven lower by cheaper gas, cars and airfares