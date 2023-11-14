Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Chronic wasting disease and firearm season

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firearm deer hunting season begins on Wednesday.

Before people head out, Chad Stewart, a Michigan DNR Specialist joins Mid-Michigan Matters to share what people need to know.

He tells News 10 what hunters need to know about Chronic Wasting Disease which is increasing in deer populations.

People can view the full interview on the video player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
8-year-old hit by car after trying to catch the bus in Lansing
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing

Latest News

What The Tech? Early Black Friday Shopping
Domestic violence generic
Domestic Violence assaults have decreased according to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office
K9 Deputy Sam (left) and K9 Deputy DeeDee (Right)
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office gets new K9 deputies after receiving over $40K in donations
Annual meteor shower peaks this weekend
Annual meteor shower peaks this weekend