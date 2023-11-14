Mid-Michigan Matters: Chronic wasting disease and firearm season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firearm deer hunting season begins on Wednesday.

Before people head out, Chad Stewart, a Michigan DNR Specialist joins Mid-Michigan Matters to share what people need to know.

He tells News 10 what hunters need to know about Chronic Wasting Disease which is increasing in deer populations.

People can view the full interview on the video player above.

