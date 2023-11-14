Michigan schools help to build awareness for cardiac arrest emergencies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “For them to have the necessary training, seconds save lives,” said Scott Lasby.

Time that Scott Lasby hoped for when his son Skylar went into cardiac arrest in 2019.

“If anybody knew the drills, the procedure to do this, it means a difference between life and death,” said Lasby.

Lasby says while first responders acted quickly, he lost his son on the football field at just 12 years old. Skylar had a genetic disorder which Lasby says wouldn’t have been detected.

Now he is encouraging all schools to become designated MI HEARTSafe Schools and be better prepared for cardiac emergencies.

“It’s a great thing for us to know that people are out there trying to make things better for everybody,” said Lasby.

The state has awarded 256 schools the MI HEARTSafe designation. Among the local districts with the 3-year certification are schools in Eaton Rapids, Grand Ledge, Hillsdale, Pewamo-Westphalia, Morrice and St. Johns.

More than 350,000 Americans die from sudden cardiac arrest every year. Nearly 70% of those cases happen outside of the hospital and only about 10% survive. As a MI HEARTSafe School, staff and coaches will be better prepared for everybody and anybody.

“These deaths are a tremendous loss, and not only for families, but also for entire communities and many of these deaths can be prevented through screening, detection and treatment,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian.

Natasha Bagdasarian is the Chief Medical Executive for the state of Michigan. She says with proper training, staff can now recognize the signs and respond quickly.

“When the right tools, training and resources are in place to respond to an emergency, there is a much better chance that we can save lives,” said Bagdasarian.

Skylar’s team in Saranac continues to honor him with the number two, his jersey number. Showing he won’t be forgotten and his impact lives on today.

“Knowing that we’re making a difference might be small, but it really makes us feel great,” said Lasby.

A difference in the lives of everyone.

