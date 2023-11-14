Michigan apples going to food banks and schools across the country

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture will buy $100 million in surplus apples from Michigan farmers.

Michigan is currently the 3rd largest apple producer in the country and farmers say the weather was perfect for this year and last year’s harvest. With their surplus and the purchase by the USDA, Michigan farmers will provide apples for food banks, schools and other programs across the country.

“We had a little bit of frost this spring but a really good crop still so we had about 11,000 bushel of apples on our farm this year,” said Brian Phillips, the president of Phillips Orchard and Cider Mill in St. Johns.

Phillips says this year’s harvest was excellent for many Michigan farmers, leaving him with more apples than he knows what to do with.

“We have all these apples that we’re trying to find a home for,” he says.

The government is stepping in to help Michigan farmers like Phillips to get the millions of pounds of apples off of their hands.

“Getting USDA to make these special buys is really a great thing because it helps the growers, the apple growers in this state. It helps the processors because a lot of those apples are going to get made into juice or applesauce or some other product,” Phillips said.

A part of the purchase by the USDA, the apples will be distributed across the nation for people who need them.

“So there are people at food banks, people who are food insecure or who need food assistance and schools and different programs that will get these apples so I think it’s a great thing because it helps us alleviate the surplus and then it puts that fruit into the hands of people who really need it,” he said.

With record breaking crop production for the past 2 years, farmers have to either sell the apples or store them and if they can’t do either, then they have to throw them away.

“All the apples didn’t get harvested in Michigan this year and they didn’t all get harvested last year and we’re still trying to work out how many apples got left out in the field,” said Phillips.

The average Michigan apple crop is 24 million bushel. Last year’s crop was record breaking exceeding 32 million bushel.

