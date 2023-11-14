Advertise With Us

Local UAW posts voting on tentative deal with General Motors

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Workers at United Auto Workers (UAW) posts in Mid-Michigan are casting their votes Tuesday on the tentative deal the union struck with General Motors (GM).

UAW Local 602 has been voting on the deal since Monday. Local 652 started to vote on Tuesday at 5 a.m.

If UAW workers with GM vote yes on the tentative deal, the strike against the automaker will officially be over. If they voted no, workers could return to the picket line.

So far, most of GM’s local UAW posts have voted yes on the deal, but there have been several to vote no.

As part of the tentative deal, UAW workers would see a 25 percent increase in the base wage through April 2028 and bring back the cost of living adjustments into the contract.

