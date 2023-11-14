Lansing School District Confirms New Sexton Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District confirmed Tuesday what WILX TV reported Monday. Lansing Sexton High School assistant boys basketball coach DeLeon Dearing is being promoted to head coach. He replaces Dale Beard who will stay on to mentor players in an assistant’s capacity while performing other duties within the school. Boys basketball practice began across the state this past Monday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.