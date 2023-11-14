Advertise With Us

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office gets new K9 deputies after receiving over $40K in donations

K9 Deputy Sam (left) and K9 Deputy DeeDee (Right)
K9 Deputy Sam (left) and K9 Deputy DeeDee (Right)(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office purchased two K9 deputies after receiving over $40,000 in donations.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked American 1 Credit Union for a $25,000 donation and an anonymous donor for $16,000. With these donations, the Sheriff’s Office was able to purchase K9 Deputy Sam and K9 Deputy DeeDee.

“We could not have done this without the donation—we have a great and supporting community,” said Sheriff Gary Schuette.

