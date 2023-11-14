Jackson County Sheriff’s Office gets new K9 deputies after receiving over $40K in donations

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office purchased two K9 deputies after receiving over $40,000 in donations.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked American 1 Credit Union for a $25,000 donation and an anonymous donor for $16,000. With these donations, the Sheriff’s Office was able to purchase K9 Deputy Sam and K9 Deputy DeeDee.

“We could not have done this without the donation—we have a great and supporting community,” said Sheriff Gary Schuette.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.