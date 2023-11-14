Advertise With Us

Hillsdale College Changing Football Coaches

Hillsdale College Logo
Hillsdale College Logo(Hillsdale College)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale College announced Tuesday it will have a new head football coach next season. Keith Otterbein announced his retirement after 22 seasons and a 133-107 career record at the school. His assistant, Nate Shreffler, has been named as his replacement. Hillsdale is a division two NCAA school.

