Hillsdale College Changing Football Coaches

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale College announced Tuesday it will have a new head football coach next season. Keith Otterbein announced his retirement after 22 seasons and a 133-107 career record at the school. His assistant, Nate Shreffler, has been named as his replacement. Hillsdale is a division two NCAA school.

