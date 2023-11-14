Advertise With Us

Heavy Viewership Reported For Michigan vs. Penn State Game Last Saturday

The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor (10/29/22)(WILX-TV)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fox Network scored the most watched college football game for week 11 this past Saturday. A reported average of 9.16 million viewers turned in to watch the Wolverines run their record to 10-0 with a 24-15 victory. It was Fox’s second most watched game of the year behind the Penn State at Ohio State game in week eight. The six most watched college games so far this season number two each on Fox and ABC and one each on ESPN and NBC. Fox has the big noon game this Saturday of Michigan at Maryland.

