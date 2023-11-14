Advertise With Us

Gifts that will make your heart melt at Fireworks Glass Studio

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Williamston, Mich. (WILX) - One of a kind gifts for a one of a kind loved one.

At Fireworks Glass Studio, no two ornaments or pieces are made a like.

You can wow your guests this holiday season, with fun Christmas themed items, such as their new enchanted forest, penguin tribe, snowmen lighted Christmas trees and much more.

You can also gift your loved ones with larger pieces of art that they will surely remember and talk about for years to come.

Make a holiday memory with Fireworks Glass Studios.

For more information, visit fireworksmi.com.

