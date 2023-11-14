Advertise With Us

FULL INTERVIEW: Magic Johnson reminisces with Tim and Fred on his time in East Lansing

Magic Johnson returned to East Lansing with his foundation to bring Thanksgiving meals to those in need & spoke with Tim and Fred about his time in mid-Michigan
By Riley Connell and Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After Magic Johnson returned to East Lansing with his foundation to bring Thanksgiving meals to people in need, the MSU legend sat with fellow legends Tim Staudt and Fred Heumann to reminisce about his time in mid-Michigan.

More: Magic Johnson Foundation brings Thanksgiving meals to people in need

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
Isabella County manhunt aftermath
Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man considered armed, dangerous in custody

Latest News

Community Mental Health Association holds conference in Lansing
Suspect caught, bit by K9 after fleeing from police in Jackson County
Staying safe during the busy holiday shopping season in Mid-Michigan
Democrats adjourning Michigan Legislature to ensure new presidential primary date