Flint man arrested, charged for alleged actions on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON D.C. (WNEM) – A Flint man was arrested on felony assault and other charges for alleged acts committed during the breach of the capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia said 30-year-old Lawrence Silas Billiter of Flint has been charged with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and civil disorder.

He has also been charged with several misdemeanors, including the following:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds,

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds,

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds,

Disorderly conduct in a capitol building,

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and

Parading, picketing, and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Billiter was arrested on Monday, Nov. 13, and he will make his first court appearance in the Eastern District of Michigan.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia said Billiter attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and after the rally, he made his way to the northwest plaza area of the Capitol grounds carrying a metal pole.

The Attorney’s Office said in an open-source video, Billiter was seen approaching United States Capitol Police (USCP) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers who were in riot gear behind a line of bike racks. The video shows Billiter attempting to pull a bike rack away from the officers, holding out the metal pole in the officer’s direction and striking the bike rack with the pole.

He was then seen throwing the metal pole at a USCP officer, and afterward appeared to be sprayed with a riot control agent by an MPD officer, the Attorney’s Office said.

At about 2:42 p.m. on Jan. 6, Billiter entered the U.S. Capitol building after the windows were broken by other rioters, the Attorney’s Office said, adding he was seen among the crowd of rioters that surged toward police as the group forced its way into the building.

Billiter was then seen exiting through the same door about 2 minutes later, appearing to be suffering the effects of a chemical irritant, the Attorney’s Office said.

At about 3:08 p.m., Billiter made a second entrance into the U.S. Capitol building and was seen walking around the building and entering an office space, later exiting and remaining on the grounds until police pushed the group off the grounds completely, the Attorney’s Office said.

The Attorney’s Office said Billiter was among the last group of rioters on the U.S. Capitol steps as authorities attempted to push back the crowd, and he as several others were then seen pushing a large, metal construction box against a line of police officers.

More than 1,200 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol since the Jan. 6 riot, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, which is a felony, the Attorney’s Office said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

