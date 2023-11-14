First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today starts off with some cloud cover passing over the area, but we get back into mostly sunny skies for a good portion of the day. Warmer temperatures are expected today, too with highs topping out near 60º. A southwest wind at 5-15 MPH will gust at times to near 25 MPH today. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures drop back to the mid 30s. One more day with high temperatures near 60º Thursday with increasing cloudiness. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible on Thursday.

A cold front enters the area Friday and will bring rain showers. We start Friday off with temperatures near 50º, but readings will slowly fall through the 40s during the day. Friday evening is Silver Bells In The City in Downtown Lansing and the Jackson Christmas Parade. The rain will be off to the east by Friday evening. Dress warm for the events with temperatures dropping back into the 30s Friday evening.

Colder air will be in place for the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will top out in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. High temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and 40s next week. Rain showers return Tuesday and could mix with a few snowflakes Tuesday night and Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day should be dry with mostly cloudy skies.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 15, 2023

Average High: 47º Average Low 32º

Lansing Record High: 69° 1990

Lansing Record Low: 6° 1893

Jackson Record High: 68º 1990

Jackson Record Low: 7º 1933

