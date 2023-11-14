Advertise With Us

Find a vison for your retirement with Life Plan Financial Design

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You likely have high hopes about retirement years- the dreams, goals, desires...but in order to find success- you need a clear vision.

Mike Douglas, the president of LifePlan Financial Design, stopped by Studio 10.

LifePlan Financial Design is a Lansing Area firm that focuses on preparing people for a successful retirement.

Mike shares why a vision for retirement so critical and in order to capture this vision and make it a reality- what retirees need to do!

He also shared on the chance that Uncle Sam might crash this vision...how we can attack our taxes.

If you want to make sure your game plan will get you to and through retirement, Mike has a great offer for you. right now, for the first 5 callers with savings of $500,000 or greater, he’s offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan just for you. This will allow Mike and his team to sit down with you personally and provide you with a roadmap, analyzing where you are right now, and discuss your best steps to really get ready for a successful retirement. A game plan to get you where you need to be. The number to call: 517-200-3330. again, 517-200-3330.

For more information: https://mylifeplanfinancial.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
8-year-old hit by car after trying to catch the bus in Lansing
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing

Latest News

Bake N Cakes
Add sweet treats to your Thanksgiving table
fireworks
Gifts that will make your heart melt at Fireworks Glass Studio
Find a vision for your retirement
Have a Vision for Retirement
Car Wash Convos with Tommy's Carwash
Tommy’s Express makes an impact with Footprints of Michigan