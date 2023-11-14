Ensuring every child has winter boots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 is working with Footprints of Michigan to support their Boots on the Playground initiative.

The program started after a local principal at an elementary school reached out to Footprints of Michigan for help after he noticed many of his students needed winter boots.

Geronimo Lerma with Footprints of Michigan said this effort is about helping those in our area who need it the most.

“Footwear is one of the most needed things, but it’s one of the last things people think about,” said Lerma. “That’s why we are there, to provide help to those in need.”

You can drop off new or gently used kid’s boots here at WILX on American Road in South Lansing during business hours, as well as Big John’s Steak and Onion restaurants in Lansing, Tommy’s Express Car Wash on West Saginaw and J & B Boots in Williamston.

News 10 will also have a phone bank in our newscasts on Thursday to help collect your generous donations.

More on Make and Impact: Make an Impact by Donating Boots for Local Children this Winter

