Advertise With Us

East Lansing man talks about Ukraine war experience

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kiwanis Club of East Lansing invited a man to talk about his journey in Ukraine amidst an ongoing war with Russia.

Ody Norkin, of East Lansing, spoke Monday on what he saw firsthand and how he has helped people in the war-torn county.

Norkin recently traveled to Ukraine to assist in the relief efforts for people in the middle of the war. That included delivering an ambulance from Romania filled with medical supplies for people in Ukraine.

“This is a community effort. The Greater Lansing Community has donated the money, and a lot of people have made this possible, and my fellow Rotarians, including Raj Wiener, have helped me,” said Norkin.

Norkin said he will make another trip to deliver supplies sometime in December.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
Isabella County manhunt aftermath
Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man considered armed, dangerous in custody

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain talks with autoworkers outside the General...
WATCH: UAW President Shawn Fain to testify before Senate committee
K9 Deputy Sam (left) and K9 Deputy DeeDee (Right)
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office gets new K9 deputies after receiving over $40K in donations
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details as we prepare for colder nights.
WEATHER EXTRA: Sunny, dry Tuesday ahead
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details as we prepare for colder nights.
WEATHER EXTRA: Sunny, dry Tuesday ahead