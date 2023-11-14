East Lansing man talks about Ukraine war experience

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kiwanis Club of East Lansing invited a man to talk about his journey in Ukraine amidst an ongoing war with Russia.

Ody Norkin, of East Lansing, spoke Monday on what he saw firsthand and how he has helped people in the war-torn county.

Norkin recently traveled to Ukraine to assist in the relief efforts for people in the middle of the war. That included delivering an ambulance from Romania filled with medical supplies for people in Ukraine.

“This is a community effort. The Greater Lansing Community has donated the money, and a lot of people have made this possible, and my fellow Rotarians, including Raj Wiener, have helped me,” said Norkin.

Norkin said he will make another trip to deliver supplies sometime in December.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.