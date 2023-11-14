Advertise With Us

Dry and mild weather continue on Tuesday, plus what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have another sunny and above average November day, but the warmest two of the week are still ahead of us. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares what to look forward to, and Taylor Gattoni has a look ahead at our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 14, 2023

  • Average High: 48º Average Low 32º
  • Lansing Record High: 69° 1909
  • Lansing Record Low: 4° 1873
  • Jackson Record High: 68º 1902
  • Jackson Record Low: 11º 1940

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
Isabella County manhunt aftermath
Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man considered armed, dangerous in custody

Latest News

AG Nessel sues to dissolve fraudulent companies for alleged ‘cloning’ identity theft
Community Mental Health Association holds conference in Lansing
After Magic Johnson returned to East Lansing with his foundation to bring Thanksgiving meals to...
FULL INTERVIEW: Magic Johnson reminisces with Tim and Fred on his time in East Lansing
Suspect caught, bit by K9 after fleeing from police in Jackson County