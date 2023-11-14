Domestic Violence assaults have decreased according to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jessica Wade was kidnapped and assaulted over a period of days. When she took legal action, she later learned her abuser had a history of domestic violence.

“I was not the first victim, I wasn’t the second victim, I was one of many.”

Wade says many victims won’t speak out against their abusers out of fear and the time it takes to get justice.

“I had four different prosecutors on my case by the end of everything. Which was frustrating for me and very discouraging for me as a victim because I’m like, I have to talk to somebody again, now I have to tell my story again.”

Stories like Wade’s are the reason Ingham County prosecuting attorney John Dewane wants to make it clear that abusers will be prosecuted with or without a victim.

“We call that evidence-based prosecution. Where we can look at other evidence rather than just the victim’s testimony such as witness statements, photographs of the victim’s injuries, medical records, testimony, maybe 911 calls.” Said Dewane.

Ingham County saw a 10% decrease in domestic violence assaults last year. Dewane says a federal grant allowed his office to hire assistant prosecutor Adam Pfeiffer who focuses on domestic violence cases.

“We treat these really seriously because we know if they’re not treated seriously if the message isn’t gotten across of oh my god there are going to be consequences, I’m going to get caught, I’m going to go to jail or prison it escalates and the danger of the community grows,” said Pfeiffer.

The grant is helping the prosecutor’s office put a greater focus on domestic violence issues to help victims like Wade hold their abusers accountable.

“It’s not okay for you to hurt somebody else, it’s not okay for you to put your hands on another person, no matter what kind of situation it is,” said Wade.

Domestic Violence charges by year from the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office:

2020: 2,448

2021: 2,452

2022: 2,198

