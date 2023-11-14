Advertise With Us

Community Mental Health Association holds conference in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Community Mental Health Association of Michigan held its annual home and community-based waiver conference Tuesday morning at the Lansing Center.

The two-day conference focused on providing assistance and training on different programs, such as the children’s waiver program—the habilitation, supporting waiver and different clinical issues.

The conference also provided training in ASD and evidence-based services, highlighting programs across the state and providing technical assistance on implementation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Feral hogs spotted in over 25% of Michigan counties
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA High School Football Semifinal Pairings, Locations Announced
Car crash closes Cedar St., Edgewood Blvd. intersection in Lansing
Isabella County manhunt aftermath
Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man considered armed, dangerous in custody

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Dry and mild weather continue on Tuesday, plus what we’re working on
After Magic Johnson returned to East Lansing with his foundation to bring Thanksgiving meals to...
FULL INTERVIEW: Magic Johnson reminisces with Tim and Fred on his time in East Lansing
Suspect caught, bit by K9 after fleeing from police in Jackson County
Staying safe during the busy holiday shopping season in Mid-Michigan