Community Mental Health Association holds conference in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Community Mental Health Association of Michigan held its annual home and community-based waiver conference Tuesday morning at the Lansing Center.

The two-day conference focused on providing assistance and training on different programs, such as the children’s waiver program—the habilitation, supporting waiver and different clinical issues.

The conference also provided training in ASD and evidence-based services, highlighting programs across the state and providing technical assistance on implementation.

