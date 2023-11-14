AG Nessel sues to dissolve fraudulent companies for alleged ‘cloning’ identity theft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit to dissolve two business entities in response to the practice of ‘cloning’ legitimate businesses.

AG Nessel announced she filed suit in the 6th Judicial Circuit Court in Oakland County in response to two business entities posing as ‘cloning’ legitimate businesses and procuring their organizations with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) by fraud.

The filing establishes two Limited Liability Corporations (LLCs) with LARA, where an operator using the alias Perry Davis, Jr. fraudulently obtained the organizations using addresses and names similar or nearly identical to legitimate businesses. Nessel’s lawsuit claimed alias Davis intercepted checks made out to legitimate businesses and attempted to deposit the funds into bank accounts that were made under the names of the fraudulent LLCs.

Nessel said the fraudster was successful in one of two attempts.

“Businesses are ripe targets for identity theft, and cloning is simply another novel tactic for thieves and frauds to steal hard-earned income from working Michigan residents,” said Nessel. “Small and large businesses alike face attempts to defraud them that often go unrecognized. I encourage any business operator who suspects they have been the victims of cloning or other types of identity theft to contact my Department’s Consumer Protection Team.”

This form of identity theft is called ‘cloning’ which is described as, “creating a new legal entity with a name that is the same as, or very similar to, an existing company name. Depending on the nature of the scam, the fraudster might also use address, telephone number, or other information belonging to the legitimate business that has been cloned.”

Nessel seeks a court order to dissolve both clones and prohibit either from conducting business in Michigan. It also precludes anyone using the name Perry Davis, Jr. from making a new business entity.

